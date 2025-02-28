Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.62 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.2 %

CNC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

