Short Interest in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Grows By 159.4%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF ( NASDAQ:NIKL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

