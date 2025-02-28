Short Interest in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Grows By 159.4%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.
