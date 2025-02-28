Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Increases By 200.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $24.01 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

