GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MSFL opened at $19.80 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

