Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $10.81

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $6.37 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 88,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

