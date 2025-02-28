Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

