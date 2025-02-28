Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 459 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.53 and a 12-month high of $203.09.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

