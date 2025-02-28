First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

