Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 2,322 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Itron Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

