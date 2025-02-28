Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002,364 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 607,188 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 218,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

