Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells $248,600.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.92 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,123,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

