Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DVY stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

