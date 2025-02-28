Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $153,702.39 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

