Convergence Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.62 and its 200-day moving average is $270.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

