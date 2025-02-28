3,053 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $4,607,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

