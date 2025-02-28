First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.49, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

