The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU) Financial Survey

AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AIX and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AIX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIX N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIX and The Baldwin Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIX $2.36 billion 0.01 $39.50 million $0.73 0.49 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.76 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -44.14

Volatility and Risk

AIX has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AIX has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIX and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.74%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than AIX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of AIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats AIX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIX

(Get Free Report)

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. BRP Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.