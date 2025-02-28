New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,412 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

