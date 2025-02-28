New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 10,806 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $28.17 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Announces Dividend

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

