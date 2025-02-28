New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $429.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.07 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

