New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,635 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,207 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,335,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

