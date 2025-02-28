Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,688.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,955 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.