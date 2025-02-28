Toy Stocks To Follow Now – February 26th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Burlington Stores, and Dollar General are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is a colloquial term used to describe shares that are often seen as more speculative and volatile, attracting investors who trade them for fun or short-term gains rather than solid fundamentals. These stocks tend to be influenced by market sentiment, trends, or hype, and while they might offer the excitement of quick profits, they also carry higher risks compared to more established blue-chip investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 11,501,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,439,672. The company has a market cap of $773.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $22.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,032.95. 810,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $977.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $935.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

BURL stock traded up $13.34 on Wednesday, reaching $249.58. 1,115,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $270.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

