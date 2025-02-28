JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

