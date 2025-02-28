806 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

