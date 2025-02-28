Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

