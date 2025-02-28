Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $80.11

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.