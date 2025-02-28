Brokerages Set VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. OTR Global raised shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of VF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.
VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is presently -30.25%.
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
