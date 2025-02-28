Brokerages Set VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. OTR Global raised shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

VF Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,084,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is presently -30.25%.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.