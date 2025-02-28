NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

