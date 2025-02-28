REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

