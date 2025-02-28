Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

IVAC stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intevac by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intevac by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

