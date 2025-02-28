Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Metsera Stock Performance

Shares of Metsera stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Metsera has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

