Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $888,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

