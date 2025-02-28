Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 5,830 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.58 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $20.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.