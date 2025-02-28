IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

