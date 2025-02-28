IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,965 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 130,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Chubb by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Up 3.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

