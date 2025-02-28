IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after buying an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 319,907 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

