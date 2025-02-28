615 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

