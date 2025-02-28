Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $361.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $12,663,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

