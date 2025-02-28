The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 628,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 144,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.87. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.