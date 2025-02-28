Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSL. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of GSL opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,857,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 506,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 301,280 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

