Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

