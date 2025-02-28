763 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $174.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.