Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $334.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.55. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $332.04 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

