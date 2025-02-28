Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Declines By 94.4%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAYS opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Global X Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF
Global X Solar ETF Company Profile
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Solar ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.