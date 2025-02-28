Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Declines By 94.4%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAYS opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Global X Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF ( NASDAQ:RAYS Free Report ) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

