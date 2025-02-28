Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $385,004.10 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $385,004.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,009.60. The trade was a 7.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $5,794,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

