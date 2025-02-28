Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Hernan E. Mujica Sells 2,050 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $177.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,239,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after purchasing an additional 385,998 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,609,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

