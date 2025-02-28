Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROE opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROE. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1,082.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $961,000.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

