Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ROE opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $32.41.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
