Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 70.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.