Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 70.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PKW stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Articles
