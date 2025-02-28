Peter Platzer Sells 51,346 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $11.34 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

